YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN employees are wishing good luck to our long-time executive producer as he begins the next phase of his life — retirement.

Viewers may not recognize Marty Oravec, but he is an integral part of our operations in the newsroom behind the scenes. He has been producing newscasts for WYTV and later WKBN since 1991.

Though he began putting together the news segments at that time, his media career stretches back to nearly 50 years.

It all started back in 1972 at WKTL-FM, Struthers High School’s radio station. Marty’s father, Carl, hosted a Slovak radio program on Saturday night, and Marty would answer phones for him. At that time he learned to operate the radio board, and in 1972, went on air for the first time.

On May 1, 1976, Marty made his commercial radio debut at WWIZ-Stereo 10-4 as a disc jockey. He was a junior in high school at the time.

He spent two years at WWIZ before switching to AM radio at WTCL 1570 in Warren.

Marty’s radio career also included stops at WYSU, WSOM/WQXK, WKNT/WNIR in Kent, back to Warren at WOKG 1570, and finally, WBBW/WQOD, which later became WBBG.

During his radio career, he covered morning news and was a fill-in newscaster. In 1985, he made the jump from disc jockey to full-time newsman at WBBW.

He was hired as a TV news producer for the 6 and 11 p.m. shows for WYTV in January of 1991. He moved to WKBN in 2007, six months before the stations merged.

Marty says he has had a lot of fun during his career and estimates that he has worked with well over 1,000 people during his career. He said everyone that he has worked with has had an impact on his life in some way.

Those of us at WKBN will certainly miss him; the newsroom won’t be the same without him. We wish Marty the best of luck with his retirement plans, which likely include a lot of golf and spending time with his family.

Thank you, Marty!

Marty’s retirement even got a send out from Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, who was in Youngstown today for an event. You can see his message to Marty below: