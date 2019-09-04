WKBN welcomes seasoned Vindicator reporter Joe Gorman to staff

(WKBN) – Reporter Joe Gorman watched from the press room on Friday as the last edition of The Vindicator was printed. Four days later, Gorman walked into the WKBN newsroom to begin the next chapter of a distinguished career.

On his first day at the station — as he was being introduced to people and figuring out a new system — Gorman still found time to file five stories.

“I talked about The Vindicator being an institution, but to me growing up WKBN was just as important. There was Tom Holden, Ode Aduma, Gina Marinelli, Don Guthrie, even Jim Campbell. When you hear WKBN, when I was a kid, that always screamed legitimacy,” Gorman said.

Gorman is a graduate from Ursuline High School and Youngstown State University. He worked at the Record Argus in Greenville, the Tribune Chronicle in Warren and spent the past six years as the crime and courts reporter for The Vindicator.

He was in The Vindicator newsroom on the day it was announced that the newspaper would close.

“I was speechless. I was stunned. I remember after the meeting I had, I just couldn’t believe it. I kept lingering because I didn’t want to leave the building and the people that I worked with,” Gorman said.

Gorman said on the same day, he was contacted by a manager with WKBN. About a week and a half later, the negotiations became serious.

“You guys asked me if I’d be interested in working here and we had a series of interviews. I was really excited about the opportunity and I was grateful to be wanted.”

Gorman now has the title of Local Digital Content Creator. He will continue to concentrate on crime and the courts, but said he’ll do whatever needs done.

He seems genuinely happy to be at WKBN and even more happy to continue covering the news.

“The people are the best thing about this job. I love the people around here and I love the people I’ve covered on my beat for so long, and I’m glad I still get to do that. I’m very thankful for that,” he said.

Gorman said he spent last week telling the people on his beat that he was not leaving the business and he already has a few ideas in mind.