CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday, people with developmental disabilities in Columbiana County got to learn about WKBN and self-advocacy.

WKBN Web Producer Michael Reiner spoke with the individuals of Alpha Care Day Care Center in Calcutta.

Reiner shared his life experiences on how to find a support system and how to ask for help.

Alpha Care is a certified provider of Individual Options and Level One Waivers for people with disabilities.

Reiner recently spoke with the Columbiana County Board of Developmental Disabilities in March.