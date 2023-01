YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a special day here at WKBN. We are celebrating our 70th anniversary!

On January 11th, 1953, WKBN became the Valley’s first TV station, owned by broadcasting pioneer Warren P. Williamson Jr.

WKBN was also the first UHF television station in the state of Ohio and the sixth in the nation.

An interesting note: WKBN began its affiliation with CBS with the Presidential Inauguration of Dwight Eisenhower on January 20, 1953.