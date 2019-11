CEO Steven Burns will also talk about the future of the electric-truck startup in Lordstown

If you are viewing on the WKBN app, here is the link to the live stream.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN is touring the former General Motors Lordstown plant with the new company that plans to take it over.

Lordstown Motors Corp. invited WKBN as well as other local leaders to take a look at the facility this morning.

CEO Steven Burns will also talk about the future of the electric-truck startup in Lordstown.

We’ll have the story online and on WKBN 27 First News. Check back here for updates.