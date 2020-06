His funeral is set for 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, though it won't be open to the general public

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN will air the memorial service for Youngstown Bishop George Murry, who passed away Friday morning following a battle with cancer.

His funeral is set for 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, though it won’t be open to the general public.

The services will be broadcast directly on WKBN Channel 27 as well as on WKBN.com.

Special coverage will start at 12:30 p.m., immediately following WKBN 27 First News at Noon.