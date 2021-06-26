WKBN teams with Farmers National to bring kids Identi-kits for Canfield Safety Day

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – For Canfield’s annual Safety Day, WKBN teamed up with Farmers National Bank to bring kids Identi-Kits, which are important for responders to be able to identify a child in the event of an emergency.

“It’s great to see the whole community come out, and especially being part of this event that brings young families out with their kids. We really get to see the future of Canfield, see all these young families – from the look of it, Canfield is thriving and growing,” said Farmers National Bank branch manager Ricardo Cruz.

Nearly 100 kids came out and received a free child ID card and emergency information booklet.