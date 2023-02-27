YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It is Chelsea Spear’s last day with us here at WKBN.

While we are sad to see her go, we wish her the best of luck.

Since October 2017, Chelsea has been in your home each weekday morning. Her warm and welcoming presence is something she is known for.

Once the morning newscast was through, Chelsea would typically grab a coffee, fuel up and work on the noon newscast with her producer, Lorie Barber.

She got her start behind the scenes as an assignment editor in Columbus. Chelsea was the morning reporter at WKBN’s sister station in Charleston, West Virginia. She then transferred to Youngstown to anchor and that is where she met one of her best friends, meteorologist Alex George.

She worked behind the desk but also in the community — volunteering, reporting and raising money and awareness. In 2022, she was nominated by the American Heart Association to be one of its first Women of Impact nominees in the Valley.

In that campaign, Chelsea raised almost $13,000 to fight the number-one killer of women: heart disease.

Originally from Columbus, Chelsea isn’t going far. She and her fiancee, Denver, planted their roots right here in the Valley.

She will be working in marketing for Farmer’s National Bank in Canfield.