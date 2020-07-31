WKBN says goodbye to 2 long-time employees as they retire

Two long-time employees are saying goodbye to the news life for retirement

(WKBN) – Friday was a big day for the WKBN family

Anthony Ross has been behind the scenes as a photographer here for 28 years. Anthony worked bright and early on the morning shift, starting at 1 a.m.

He now plans to spend time with his kids and grandkids, drinking coffee and traveling once it’s safe.

We’re also saying “goodbye” to Bill Billett, our technical director.

Bill spent 41 years and five months working at First News, during which time he helped start the station’s “Game of the Week” segment.

He plans on restoring cars in retirement.

WKBN wishes the best of luck to Bill and Anthony on their new endeavors!