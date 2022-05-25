(WKBN) — Wednesday, Summit Academy 2022 graduates celebrated getting their diplomas at commencement — a milestone in any teenager’s life.

Family and friends cheered as their graduates’ names were called.

First News digital reporter Jennifer Rodriguez gave the keynote speech, highlighting the importance of this day for the seniors and challenging them to envision the life they want and to go after it.

“It was a hardship going through this building but it was well worth it. The teachers, the staff, they did wonderful things for us here…I have so many opportunities for me I’m just so — it’s amazing,” said graduate Walter Fort.

Fort said he hopes to go into law enforcement or join the military after graduation.