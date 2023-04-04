YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday was a special day at Choffin Career and Technical Center in Youngstown.

The National Technical Honors Society induction ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon. The keynote speaker was WKBN Digital Reporter Jennifer Rodriguez, who graduated from Choffin and is also a Youngstown State University graduate.

“My best advice for the students here, and any student honestly, is that no one can do more for you in life than you can do for yourself. Anything that you want for yourself or for your future, it’s up to you. Go out there and get it, and really put in that effort and that work to achieve those goals. And you can do it. You are capable of doing it, no matter where you come from, no matter what you’ve been through,” expressed Rodriguez.

A total of 14 students were inducted at the ceremony.