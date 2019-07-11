‘It was 2 minutes of surreal behavior’: WKBN reporter recounts courtroom brawl

He talked about the dramatic turn of events during Dale Williams' sentencing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN Senior Reporter Gerry Ricciutti was in the courtroom Thursday when a brawl broke out during a Youngstown murderer’s sentencing.

He talked about the dramatic turn of events, which he captured on cell phone video.

While such court hearings are usually emotional, Ricciutti said this hearing was especially sensitive from the start.

Dale Williams was set to be sentenced for gunning down Elizabeth Pledger, his ex-girlfriend, on Market Street in Youngstown in 2017.

Pledger’s family members were set to give their victim impact statements when one of her sons bolted from the podium and tackled Williams.

Another son then dove over the railing and both men began punching Williams, who was shackled.

One of the men stopped hitting Williams while a deputy Tased the other son.

One of the sons then said, “He killed my mother!”

“It was two minutes of surreal behavior,” Ricciutti said.

Watch the video above to hear what happened from Ricciutti’s perspective.