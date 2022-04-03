COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — The 2021 Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Awards Luncheon on Sunday, April 3, 2022 recognized WKBN First News in many categories.

The event was held at the Villa Milano Banquet and Conference Center in Columbus.

Finalists in Television II:

Best Producer First Place: Katelyn Amato, WKBN/WYTV-TV

Best Anchor First Place: Dave Sess, WKBN/WYTV-TV

Best Sportscast Second Place: Chad Krispinsky, WKBN/WYTV-TV

Best Sports Feature First Place: Ryan Allison, WKBN/WYTV-TV

Best Documentary or Series Second Place: Joe Gorman, WKBN/WYTV-TV, “2 Days of Violence in Youngstown“

Best Spot News Coverage First Place: Jerica Rogers and WKBN Staff, WKBN/WYTV-TV

Best Continuing Coverage Second Place: Jennifer Rodriguez, WKBN/WYTV-TV, “Student Struggles to Recover from Shooting”

Best Investigative Reporting First Place: Stan Boney, WKBN/WYTV-TV, “How Youngstown Lost a $2.6 Million Project”

Best Digital Project First Place: Chelsea Simeon and Jordan Unger, WKBN/WYTV-TV, “Playground, Cameras, New Pick-up Truck: How Local Communities Spent Federal Money for COVID-19 Relief”

Best Digital Presence Second Place: Chelsea Simeon and WKBN STAFF, WKBN/WYTV-TV

General Excellence First Place: WKBN/WTYV-TV

27 First News will continue delivering uniquely relevant experiences for our local readers in the Valley and beyond.