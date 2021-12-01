WKBN pulls ‘Dr. Oz’ show during Senate run

Dr. Mehmet Oz attends the 14th annual L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala at the Pierre Hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We have an update on action this TV station had to take following Doctor Mehmet Oz’s announcement Tuesday that he will run for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

Because of federal election laws, the Doctor Oz Show can no longer air on WKBN-TV while he is a candidate.

WKBN will now air other shows for the next few weeks during the 3 p.m. time slot.

The producers of his show will shift their focus to a cooking show called The Good Dish with Oz’s daughter, Daphne, as a host.

It will start airing here on Channel 27 in mid-January.