BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN and WYTV have teamed up with Potential Development to host this year’s annual Mahoning Valley Pizza Cook off.

The event will help raise money for Potential Development.

The Mahoning Valley pizza cook off is an annual event. WKBN has been apart of this now for 10 years.

Several local pizza shops are participating.

The money raised goes back to potential development school for autism.

The event is held at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman from 4 until 7 Sunday evening.