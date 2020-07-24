WKBN poll results: Do people support Gov. DeWine’s mask order?

WKBN asked people if they support the mask mandate, which went into effect at 6 p.m. Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The results are in from an unofficial poll on WKBN.com Thursday about Gov. Mike DeWine’s statewide mask mandate.

WKBN asked people if they support the mask mandate, which went into effect at 6 p.m. Thursday.

More than 4,600 votes were cast, and the results are below:

Though there are some exceptions, the face-covering mandate is for everyone in the state 10 years and older when they are in indoor spaces that are not a private residence and outside when social distancing is not possible.

