WKBN personalities serve up food at Awesome Aussie luncheon

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hospice of the Valley held its 18th annual Awesome Aussie luncheon at Outback Steakhouse in Boardman on Thursday.

Guests had a choice of entree and side. It was all served by local on-air personalities, including WKBN’s Alexis Walters.

WKBN Meteorologist Alex George stopped by with a live weather report.

Organizers say Hospice of the Valley is important to local families in need.

“It goes to the care for people we are serving. People don’t have healthcare. I do want people to know hospice is a healthcare entitlement. People think, ‘This is something I can’t do;’ they can,” said Liz McGarry, of Hospice of the Valley.

They usually make an average of $10,000 to $15,000 from the event. It includes raffles and a cash bar.