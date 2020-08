(WKBN) – Many families are struggling with job losses right now as part of the impact of coronavirus.

Thursday, we will try to help with a telethon called “Rise United.”



WKBN and our sister stations in Youngstown are joining with local United Way chapters in each of our counties to raise money for their programs.

Watch during First News Thursday, Aug. 20 during our local news at 5 and 6 p.m. for stories about how United Way is helping and for the number you can call to pledge your help.