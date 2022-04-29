(WKBN) – Congratulations to our WKBN team for two regional Emmy award nominations.

Both nominations were part of the Breaking News category.

WKBN was nominated for our coverage of a violent 24 hours in Youngstown back in August 2021. You may recall, Youngstown police were called to 11 shootings in 24 hours. One of the victims was a 10-year-old girl.

WKBN was also nominated for our work keeping viewers informed as tornadoes moved across the area back in October 2021.

The winners will be announced at the Great Lakes Regional Emmy Awards Gala on June 25 in Indianapolis.