(WKBN) – An East Liverpool native will soon join the management team here at WKBN 27 First News.

The announcement was made on Tuesday that Katelyn Amato will be the new nightside executive producer.

She’s currently the producer of the 10 p.m. news show.

Now, Amato will oversee all of WKBN’s late-evening newscasts.

She’s a 2011 graduate of East Liverpool High School and later graduated from West Virginia University.

“Katelyn brings a passion for telling stories that affect our communities but she also brings compassion for the challenges faced by many stakeholders in our stories, who just happen to be our neighbors,” said WKBN News Director Mitch Davis.

Her promotion will be effective in June upon the retirement of Martin Oravec, the current executive producer.