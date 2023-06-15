YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN-TV 27 is proud to announce the promotion of Josh Frketic to the WKBN 27 First News anchor desk.

Frketic will anchor First News This Morning, weekdays from 5 to 7 a.m. on WKBN, and from 7 to 9 a.m. on WYFX Fox Youngstown.

Frketic has been with WKBN for 10 years. He started as a news reporter before joining the WKBN Sports Team.

He graduated from Point Park University with a degree in broadcasting.

“It is an honor to join the morning team at WKBN. There have been many incredible, talented journalists to sit in that chair, and I am extremely excited to be the next,” he said.

Frketic said he looks forward to his new role, as it will give him a chance to spend more time with his family and root on his wife’s volleyball team, the Liberty Leopards.

“I love this industry because I love informing people, serving our community, telling the stories of the people in our community and trying to put a smile on people’s faces,” he said.

Frketic joins Anchor Anna Marsick and Meteorologist Alex George.

“We are extremely pleased to have Josh Frketic join our WKBN morning news team. Josh has been an excellent journalist in our news and sports department for years. His enthusiasm for great storytelling is clearly an asset for our news department, for our viewers,” said David Coy, WKBN’s president and general manager.

WKBN 27 First News This Morning is the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys’ longest-running local morning newscast.

You can follow Josh on social media through Twitter @JoshFrketicWKBN.