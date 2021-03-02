WKBN named finalist for Ohio Associated Press awards

(WKBN) – WKBN has been nominated as a finalist for two awards in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors 2020 broadcast contest.

Twenty-six broadcasters submitted 273 entries in the contest, which featured news, sports and weather reporting, as well as features, documentaries and photography from 2020.

WKBN’s finalists include the following entries:

Best Documentary or Series: “FAIR PLAY – A Conversation About Sports and Race.”

“FAIR PLAY – A Conversation About Sports and Race.” Best Producer: Krystle Kimes, WKBN/WYTV-TV (Watch the full show in the video above)

The final awards will be announced at a later date.