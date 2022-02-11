Editor’s Note: The $500 needed was raised. Thank you for donating!

(WKBN) – Over the next few months, WKBN Anchor Chelsea Spears is working to raise money for the American Heart Association.

Our noon meteorologist Jim Loboy is helping. If we get another $500 by this weekend, he’ll do a polar plunge. Yes, he’ll jump into freezing cold water!

It’s all because this is something near and dear to his heart.

“My mom actually had open heart surgery, a triple bypass about 13 to 15 years ago when she was having some problems. Without her getting the help she got, she wouldn’t know her granddaughter — my daughter,” Loboy said.

That polar plunge is Saturday, Feb. 26 at Bedford Trails Golf Course. If just 20 people donate $25,

Loboy will make the jump!

Of course, First News will shoot the video to show you.

If you want to donate, go to wkbn.com/heart.