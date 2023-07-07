MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – This weekend Storm Team Meteorologist Jim Loboy is going the distance for good cause.

He is hitting the road and raising money for a local woman who recently underwent a kidney transplant.”Go Long For Kelly.”

4 miles every 4 hours, totaling a whopping 52 miles meteorologist Jim Loboy will run.

“I’ve wanted to do this for a few years, but I’ve been waiting for a good cause and this looked like a wonderful cause to me,” said Loboy.

Kelly Long has been active in the community, advocating for children with special needs and autism. Now, she has taken on a personal battle, fighting kidney failure.

She recently received the donation of life, undergoing a kidney transplant but her fight is far from over.

“She does so much for the Valley. She has trips to the Cleveland Clinic twice a week, she can’t drive, can’t work. So the stress mounting everyday, bills and medications aren’t covered,” said Loboy.

So Jim stepped up with a goal of raising $40,000.

“I know the heart and how people care and what really has been fueling me each and every run is just seeing the donations pile up. $40,000, I know that’s a big ask,” said Loboy.

He says he wanted to set the goal high, even if they don’t hit the mark. Kelly shared her gratitude for Jim and the Mahoning Valley

“I have a long road of recovery. And you know a lot of questionable things coming up as far as how am I going to do this? And this is just like an answer to my prayers,” said Long.

So far, Loboy has raised around $4,000. He set a goal of $40,000.

If you’d like to follow Jim’s run and find out more, he’s set up a special Facebook page to share his updates. Jim will wrap up his charity run with the final leg Sunday at 3 p.m.