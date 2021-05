Alex George has a long-term forecast, of sorts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Meteorologist Alex George had a long-term forecast for us Thursday morning.

The WKBN team will be growing later this year!

Alex is expecting a baby girl! She and her husband, Ben, are so excited to welcome their little one this fall.

She said their dog, Mia, is very excited, too.

Alex is due in October.