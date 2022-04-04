YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the last month, WKBN has introduced four remarkable women in the valley.

“What being remarkable is doing something and doing it well and caring about what you do…and making life better for the people around you because of that,” said the remarkable woman winner.

On Monday, WKBN introduced the winner, Crystal Siembida Boggs of the Siembida Boggs Philanthropic Foundation.

“I’m really not that remarkable. I just do what everybody else should be doing,” said Crystal Boggs.

Crystal Siembida Boggs is a woman that wears many hats. She is a mother, army veteran, philanthropist, and former city council member. Those are just some of the titles she’s held over the years.

When she returned from serving in the Army, she wanted to give back immediately. So, Boggs and her husband started their non profit, the Siembida Boggs Philanthropic Foundation.

“When I first came back from the military, I realized how much receiving care packages was of benefit,” Boggs said.

Their foundation has grown to do more since then. Using their love of running, the couple has grown their non-profit and hold races. The profits from that go to an assortment of things, from buying Christmas gifts for those who can’t afford them to building a wheelchair ramps for veterans.

Boggs was accompanied by four other female nominees, each with their own inspiring stories.

One nominee, Michelle Edenfield, and her family have faced great loss.

In June of 2020, the Edenfields lost their daughter Melina to an aggressive pediatric tumor. Michelle has taken the tragedy of losing her daughter and decided to choose joy, which is the same phrase she chose to honor Melina.

So Michelle started her non-profit in honor of her daughter. The Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation raises money for pediatric cancer research. The foundation has joined with national partners to make changes to the way that cancer research is done.

Pat Tingle returned home to Columbiana after her husband retired from UPS. Not long after settling into retirement, she began restoring and transforming the city.

Tingle formed the Restoration & Beautification committee. One of their first projects was the Canfield roundabout clock.

But Tingle says Firestone Park is one of the projects she is most proud of. She helped restore Mirror Lake, improved park accessibility, replaced playground equipment, reforested the area, added pickleball courts, and resurfaced the softball fields.

Another woman has made strides in the community, but not one she was ever apart of.

Teri Ely has been the executive director of Veterans’ Outreach for more than 2 decades. She got involved after her husband started the organization in 1994.

Though neither of them are veterans, Ely says that they couldn’t let those who served should be left hungry or homeless.

Their organization has grown, expanding to six states. Ely said none of this would be possible without the support of her team and the community.