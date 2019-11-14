WKBN gets look inside new Storming Crab’s Boardman restaurant

Storming Crab is scheduled to open in early December

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new seafood restaurant is opening soon for business in Boardman.

Storming Crab is still under construction, but the final touches are being placed on the building.

This is Storming Crab’s ninth restaurant location.

It is known for its southern seafood boil.

General Manager, Jay Weng, said his goal is to bring the taste of the south to Ohio.

“Crawfish boil, shrimp boil, and we got all different types of shellfish that you guys can pick up, too, for you or for the family,” he said.

Weng said they plan to open early December.