YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News Anchor Chelsea Spears is among those nominated as Spanning the Need’s 2022 Person of the Year.

She’s among 18 nominees who are up for the honor after being selected as Spanning the Need’s Person of the Week in 2022, which was launched as a way to motivate those in the community to help others.

According to a news release from Spanning the Need, it hopes to create more awareness about the kind acts of others that may go unrecognized.

“This is our way of giving back to the community and recognize the individuals and or groups that normally don’t get recognized for the things they do in the community,” said Anthony Spano, of Spanning the Need.

Community voting will determine the winner. Voting for the 2022 Inspirational Person of the Year begins at 8 a.m. December 5 and closes at 5 p.m. December 15.

The winner will receive $500, $250 of which will go to a charity of his or her choice. The winner will be announced live at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 on Spanning the Need’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitter accounts.

Voting takes place on Spanning the Need’s website, and people can vote up to 10 times in a 24-hour period per individual email address.

You can read more about all of the nominees on that website.