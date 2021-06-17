WKBN feeds community members in need for annual Day of Caring

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – It’s a special day at WKBN — our parent company, Nexstar, is turning 25. Each June, we celebrate with our Founder’s Day of Caring.

It’s a moment for us to join with Nexstar and our sister stations across the country to participate in a day of volunteering.

We started in 2017 with the Boys and Girls Club, the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation and the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley. The community was also invited to stop by the station and donate blood.

This year, one of the organizations we’re helping is Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County, which just launched a new meal bus program this week called Myron’s Meal Mobile.

On Thursday, the bus is in Farrell at the Chavers Center. Our staff is helping serve lunch.

The idea is to get food to our neighbors who might otherwise go hungry. Our goal is to serve 100 meals.

This is especially important now that it’s summer and kids aren’t in school getting free lunches.

Anyone is welcome to come out — just show up and you’ll get free food.

If you can’t make it Thursday, the bus will be running for 10 weeks. There are five different sites it’ll visit each week, starting with Sharon on Mondays and Greenville on Fridays. It’ll wrap up August 20.