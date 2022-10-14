(WKBN) – On Friday, the Ohio Commission of Hispanic Latino Affairs announced this year’s recipients of the Distinguished Hispanic Ohioan Award.

WKBN digital reporter Jennifer Rodriguez is among the list of awardees.

The award highlights individuals who have demonstrated excellence in their professional or community endeavors, and also serve as role models for the Hispanic/Latino community in Ohio.

Rodriguez and the other six recipients will be honored during Latino Legislative Visit Day in April.