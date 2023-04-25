COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN digital reporter Jennifer Rodriguez was among those honored Tuesday during an event in Columbus.

She received the Distinguished Hispanic Ohioan Award during Hispanic Legislative Visit Day on Tuesday. Several others also received honors, including military members.

The Ohio Latino Affairs Commission invited the Hispanic community to connect with Ohio legislators during the event that was held at the Ohio Statehouse.

The event also featured panel sessions addressing the needs of the Hispanic community. The keynote speaker was Melinda Molina, associate professor of law at Capital Law University.