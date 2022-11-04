YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday night in Youngstown, OCCHA (Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana) celebrated 50 years with a gala.

The organization strives to improve the quality of life for Hispanics and others.

At that gala, they recognized our very own digital reporter, Jennifer Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, who is Puerto Rican, received the Distinguished Hispanic Ohioan award “in recognition of outstanding service in the community and state of Ohio” by the Ohio Latino Affairs Commission.

“All I’ve ever wanted to do is be an example and role model to those who come from the same place that I do, and from similar backgrounds. Being able to represent the Hispanic community and show young Hispanic boys and girls that you can do anything you set your mind to is a blessing and a privilege and I’m very grateful to receive this award,” Rodriguez said.

A big congratulations to Rodriguez!