The new set has a very different and vibrant look

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News will debut its new studio on the 5 p.m. news tonight.

Watch the video above for a look at WKBN 27’s history in the Valley, and tune into First News at 5 p.m. tonight to see the new look.