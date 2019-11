The event was at The Links at Firestone Farms

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday night, people got together to support The Way Station, an organization in Columbiana.

The event was at The Links at Firestone Farms in Columbiana.

The Way Station is a community resource for families and people in need. It provides a food pantry, monthly food distribution, job training, support groups and emergency assistance.

It’s been around for over 30 years.

The event was emceed by Storm Team 27’s Chief Meteorologist Paul Wetzl.