WKBN celebrates 67th anniversary of being first TV station in Youngstown

It all started with broadcasting pioneer, Warren P. Williamson, Jr.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Today marks the 67th anniversary of WKBN, the first television station in Youngstown.

It all started with broadcasting pioneer, Warren P. Williamson, Jr.

He was the first to bring radio to Youngstown in 1926. WKBN radio began broadcasting in the basement of his Youngstown home, later moving to the Y.M.C.A. in downtown Youngstown.

Williamson later filed applications with the FCC for a television station in Youngstown. The broadcasting facility was constructed and opened in 1952, and WKBN was fully on air on January 11, 1953.

WKBN, which aired on channel 27, was affiliated with ABC, DuMont and CBS.

For 67 years, the WKBN-TV legacy includes local shows like Space Rangers and Romper Room, and excellence in covering news and weather from people like Tom Holden and Don Guthrie.

Today, WKBN offers morning news programming as well as local news at noon, 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Fox Youngstown offers the Valley’s only local news at 10 p.m.