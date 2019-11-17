WKBN Caring for Our Community volunteered with Habitat for Humanity

Volunteers from Huntington Bank and WKBN worked on a rehab home on North Osborn in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign spent the day with Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley.

Volunteers from Huntington Bank and WKBN worked on a rehab home on North Osborn in Youngstown.

The volunteers were busy doing everything from hanging drywall to painting and doing some demolition.

This is one of the many projects that the WKBN Caring for Our Community campaign does throughout the year to give back to the Valley.

The Habitat home is set to be completed early next year.