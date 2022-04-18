(WKBN) – Monday morning, it was announced that WKBN anchor/reporter Lindsey Watson has been nominated for two Golden Quill Awards by the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania.

The Golden Quill Award recognizes journalistic excellence in 29 western Pennsylvania counties, along with neighboring counties in Ohio and West Virginia.

The first nomination was for her breaking news coverage of the night Mahoning County Deputy Dog Warden Dave Nelson was stabbed.

The second nomination — alongside WKBN photojournalist TJ Renninger — was for a profile piece on Wellsville native Cathy Salter, who tragically lost her life 25 years ago on September 11.

Winners of the contest will be announced during an awards ceremony in Pittsburgh in May.