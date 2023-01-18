YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – First News Morning Anchor Chelsea Spears accepted her award as Mahoning Valley’s “Inspirational Person of the Year” on Wednesday.

This is a local competition put on by “Spanning the Need.” She was among 18 nominees who were up for the honor.

In 2022, Chelsea raised money for the American Heart Association as part of its “Woman of Impact” campaign. Wednesday, she shared half of her winnings with the American Heart Association.

“That’s something, heart problems, that I struggled with in my 20s, and I just really believe in the Heart Association’s mission to teach women and men that at any age, you can be the victim of a heart attack and stroke and to learn the signs,” Chelsea said.

Sponsor Holly Ritchie said it’s important to support women.

“So I love anything that we can empower women, stand behind them, anything we can do to stick together,” she said.

Chelsea thanked everyone who voted for her and said she hopes to continue being an inspiration in the community.