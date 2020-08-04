WKBN addresses social media rumors about tower lights

Work is underway to upgrade them to modern LED strobe lights

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – First News wants to give you the facts about a discussion we saw on social media concerning our main tower.

Someone in the Boardman Talk Facebook group asked why the white strobe lights are out on the tower.

Work is underway to upgrade them to modern LED strobe lights.

The tower is owned by another company, which has notified the Federal Aviation Administration as required by regulations.

The FAA has placed a no-fly zone around the tower and notified aircraft pilots operating in the area.

The new lights are expected to go online in several weeks.