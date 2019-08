The companies did not disclose terms of the deal, but say it is "multiyear"

(WKBN) – WKBN 27 and WYFX FOX Youngstown are back on DIRECTV.

Our stations’ parent company, Nexstar, just announced an agreement with AT&T, which owns DIRECTV.

This affected not only Youngstown, but 96 other television markets in the United States since July 4.

In a press release just issued, Nexstar and AT&T expressed regret to viewers, customers and advertisers.

The companies did not disclose terms of the deal, but say it is “multiyear.”