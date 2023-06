YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of WKBN 27’s newscasts has won an Emmy.

WKBN First News at 5 won Best Daytime Newscast for medium markets.

This is the Valley’s first 5 p.m. newscast. Our station will continue bringing you local stories from across the Valley each and every day.

Thank you for making Channel 27 your first choice for news.