WKBN 27 First News top stories of 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s no surprise that the COVID-19 pandemic is our top story of the year.

We revisited the year that was COVID-19 in the Valley with a special report Wednesday. The other top stories of 2020 took us from tragedy to protests and then to hope for a better future.

Most of us learned about 2020’s most tragic story when we woke up September 21 to find out 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney of Struthers had been murdered. Two days later, Kimonie Bryant was charged with murder as Justice for Rowan signs starting show up everywhere.

In late June, Vice President Mike Pence was at Lordstown Motors for the unveiling of the all-electric Endurance pick up while nearby Ultium Cells was building its battery plant and TJX its warehouse. Boardman is also getting a new Meijer

In late May, the Black Lives Matter protests came to Youngstown. They shut down I-680 and several arrests were made.

October was a violent month in Youngstown with 19 shootings and three murders, while the year in Warren saw its most murders in recent memory.

The year 2020 was also when Charles Sammarone and Dominic Marchionda pleaded guilty and Dave Bozanich was sent to prison; when Warren policeman Noah Linnen faked his own shooting; when the Ohio Supreme Court ruled the state takeover of the Youngstown Schools was legal and when the Youngstown State teachers, the East Liverpool nurses, and steelworkers at Farrell’s NLMK plant went on strike.

In late April, we were introduced to Poland’s Kristin Fox. Her bout with the flu led to her arms and legs being amputated. We followed her story into October when she walked with prosthetic legs and held on with prosthetic arms. It was the year symphony conductor Randall Fleischer died, and ALS took the life of Boardman’s Christine Terlesky; when Bishop Murry passed away and Father David Bonnar was picked to replace him; and when State Representative Don Manning died and Al Cutrona was selected to fill his seat.

Mike Loychik, Mike Rulli, and Al Cutrona celebrated Republican wins in the election and ending the Democrat’s domination of the Mahoning Valley. We also celebrated Youngstown native Amy Acton. She helped shape the nation’s response to COVID-19.

This year was when Eastern Gateway Community College fired Jimmy Bruce and when Mercy Health announced plans to move St. Joseph Hospital from Warren to Champion. It was when the Home Savings Bank sign was taken down and replaced by Premier.

In sports, 2020 was when the Scrappers were saved with the new MLB Draft League; when Bo Pelini left YSU for LSU. His replacement Doug Phillips has yet to coach a game. It was when the Indians announced their nickname would change and when the Browns became competitive.

In 2020, the Robins theater opened in Warren and the Phelps Street corridor in Youngstown. The Lowellville dam was removed, and the Hermitage Roundabout was finished. It was also when we toured the impressive Cleveland Browns collection of Youngstown’s Ray Prisby, tracked down the area’s oldest book at the YSU library dating to 1548, and celebrated Pat Hogan’s impressive 46-year career as the Superintendent’s secretary in Lordstown.

With all that news, 2020 will always be remembered as the year of COVID. But as the sun sets on 2020, who knows what lies ahead.

