WKBN 27 First News receives two Emmy Award nominations

The award winners will be announced in Cleveland on June 15

Posted: Apr 25, 2019 02:02 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2019 02:04 PM EDT

(WKBN) - WKBN 27 First News received two Emmy award nominations. 

The nominations are from newscasts covering General Motors' announcement to end production at the Lordstown plant and a fire that killed five children in Youngstown.

WKBN's coverage of GM Lordstown's announcement also earned a regional Murrow Award. 

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Lower Great Lakes Chapter will present the award winners during an event in Cleveland on June 15. 

