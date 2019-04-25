WKBN 27 First News receives two Emmy Award nominations Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Full newscast: Youngstown house fire...

(WKBN) - WKBN 27 First News received two Emmy award nominations.

The nominations are from newscasts covering General Motors' announcement to end production at the Lordstown plant and a fire that killed five children in Youngstown.

WKBN's coverage of GM Lordstown's announcement also earned a regional Murrow Award.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Lower Great Lakes Chapter will present the award winners during an event in Cleveland on June 15.

Watch the videos above to see the full newscasts.