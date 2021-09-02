WKBN 27 First News offering free Identi-kits to kids at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN will be out at the Canfield Fair Thursday offering free Kids Identi-kits.

A Kids Identi-kit is a child identification card (fingerprint, photo and immediate information) and an emergency information booklet. It’s aimed to help rescue crews in case of an emergency.

The WKBN 27 Kids Identi-kit program is done periodically throughout the year at selected community events and in conjunction with sponsor partners.

These kits are sponsored by Window World.

You can find them in the Window World tent at the Canfield Fair from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday.