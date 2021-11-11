WKBN 27 First News honors staff veteran

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As we honor all of the nation’s veterans who have served our country, we’d like to take a moment to honor one of our own.

Christina Russo is a part of the promotions team here at WKBN 27 First News. She is also a Reserve Citizen Airmen at the 910th Airlift Wing Air Force reserve unit.

Christina has followed in the footsteps of her parents and grandparents, who all served in the military.

“One of those examples of just an outstanding member of the community, then she turns around and makes takes that and is an outstanding Reserve Citizen Airman,” said Senior Master Sergeant Bob Barko, Jr.

Russo is currently being promoted to staff sergeant.

From all of us here at the station, we congratulate her and thank you for your service.