YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN/WYFX General Manager and President Dave Coy received a major honor Friday night.

Coy was one of several recipients of the 2019 WCBA Outstanding Alumni Award.

The banquet at Youngstown State honored outstanding alumni of the Warren P. Williamson Jr. College of Business Administration.

Coy graduated from YSU in 1982 and the same year, he started working for WKBN, where he’s worked his way up. He was appointed president/general manager in 2007.