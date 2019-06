YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Flames from a fire on Youngstown’s lower east side could be seen from Interstate 680 late Friday night.

The vacant home sits on the corner of Wilson Avenue and S. Pearl Street.

The fire started just before 9 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, there was nothing they could do but let it burn.

Just a couple of months ago, the house next door also caught on fire.

Fire investigators believe the cause was most likely arson.