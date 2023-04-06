STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed a hit and run took place late Thursday night in Struthers.

Police were called right out in front of The Embassy just before 11 p.m.

Officials were at the scene talking to witnesses, who described the hit and run.

“The dude was knocked out. So our first instinct was obviously to call the cops. The car that had hit him pulled up, said something and took off,” said witness Nick DelGratta.

Shoes and a hat could be seen in the middle of the road.

An ambulance was called to the scene.

Stick with us as we gather more information on this developing story.