Witnesses claim they saw someone picking up shell casings after Warren shooting, police say

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police responded to what seemed to be a drive-by shooting over the weekend.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Robert Ave. NW around 12 a.m. Saturday after a report of someone hearing gunshots.

A witness told officers they heard about seven gunshots, then saw two cars speed off, according to a police report.

Two women nearby said they also heard gunshots.

Police said they found four shell casings along Robert Avenue.

While officers were there, they said two men came up to them and asked if the officers were picking up shell casings. One of the men said someone was just out there picking up shell casings, according to the police report.

Police asked if the person they saw picking up shell casings was also the shooter, but the two men just kept walking.

Police didn’t hear of anyone who was hurt or anything that was damaged as a result of this shooting.