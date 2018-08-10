Witnesses chase purse snatcher at Boardman Walmart

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - A man was charged with stealing a woman's purse after witnesses chased him into nearby woods.

According to police, a woman was loading groceries into her car at the Walmart in Boardman Thursday night when a man, later identified as 27-year-old Michael Seidita, snatched her purse and ran.

Police say several witnesses chased Seidita into the woods behind KFC, across South Avenue.

Officers found him lying on the ground trying to hide.